Petition addressed to Gee asks to defund and disarm WVU Police

A petition addressed to West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee is asking the university to defund and disarm WVU Police, as well as increased action against racism

"We want to thank you for your swift commitment to addressing racism on campus "with open eyes and open hearts" and proclaiming a "personal responsibility to do better,"' the letter to Gee said. "These are noble and imperative endeavors that your students, faculty and staff need. However, these words must quickly turn into action because the gravity of this matter requires a response with equal vigor."

Petitioners offered a five step plan that they say is "is needed to provide a safe and open University for students to attend from West Virginia, the U.S. and all over the world." The plan is:

1.) Prohibit Confederate flags and symbols on all public spaces of the University.

2.) Disarm University Police. Having officers work under the campus name who carry firearms does not create a welcoming and inclusive space, especially for Black, Indiginous, and people of color (BIPOC) students and visitors.

3.) Require yearly bias and sensitivity training, as well as bi-annual town halls with the campus police so students and faculty can voice any issues, complaints, and queries.

4.) Re-route a portion of the policing budget to aid in the mental and social welfare of students, particularly to the Carruth Center and the WVU Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

5.) Foster a working relationship with the Morgantown Police Department for any calls needing armed backup, as well as sporting and entertainment event backup.

"The visceral, dehumanizing brutality inflicted by the police upon Black bodies is historic and longstanding," petitioners wrote. "If WVU fails to disarm and fully train the WVU Police Department on issues of diversity and inclusiveness, our University becomes complicit in this brutality. This stance would directly contradict the University’s commitment to combat racism."

Petitioners said fostering a connection with the Morgantown Police Department would help in "cementing the University's commitment to the community."

"It would show the University is serious in creating not just a better Morgantown, but a better West Virginia," petitioners said.

WVU released a statement responding to the petition:

"West Virginia University has received a petition citing several areas for improvement and increased support in the University’s pledge to oppose racism in all its forms. The petition outlines multiple actions to rectify the shortcomings.

"We are grateful to those who challenge us to live up to our ideals and words. We recognize the University – indeed all of society – has not progressed as much as is needed. This University will be intentional in listening, learning and doing better.

"A university, especially one as large as WVU, is a microcosm of society as a whole. We can all agree that racism, whether overt or hidden, has never been properly or honestly addressed in this country, despite sporadic progressive steps over the years.

"We are listening. We do not have all the answers, however, the University will stand together with our community and get to work on those things that must change.

"On Friday, June 19, the WVU Board of Governors and President Gordon Gee will address concerns and announce actions that will be taken in the short-term, as well as long-term. Our challenges did not develop overnight, nor will they be erased overnight. With positive intent and a willingness to learn and transform, we will be better."