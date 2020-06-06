Protests increase, COVID-19 test numbers stay stagnant

Locally, rallies In George Floyd's honor have happened in at least four cities, with the more large scale ones in Morgantown.

Despite large amounts of people gathered together, chief nurse executive at Mon Health , Krystal Atkinson, has not seen a change of influx in asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

"People have been very responsible with their social distancing, wearing their masks, and really that's the key," says Atkinson.

This is reflected in state-wide statistics as the positive test rate remains below 2%.

WVU women's soccer player Kayza Massey describes the scene at the multiple rallies she's attended.

"I would say some people had masks on, some people didn't, " says Massey.

"In a setting like that, I think for the most part, people weren't thinking about 'COVID,' because that's not why we were there. We were thinking about the protest. We were thinking about all the lives lost, and not just George Floyd's," she adds.

At the 'Black Lives Matter ' vigil in Buckhannon Friday evening, most attendees wore masks.

Officials advise to use caution at these gatherings.

"I think the key is to follow the protocols," says Atkinson, "and if you feel symptoms, it's important that you get tested."