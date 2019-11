UPDATE: Authorities say the prisoner has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Pruntytown Correctional Facility officials say a 36-year-old male escaped from their facility at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

John Wayne Wortman is described as a white male, 6 foot tall with blue eyes, brown hair and weighing about 300 pounds.

Authorities ask that you contact the Pruntytown Correctional Facility if you have any idea of Wayne's whereabouts.