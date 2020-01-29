Public comment period on Harrison County adding vaping to clean indoor air act starts February 1st

Harrison County is asking for the public's input before they make changes to their "Clean Indoor Air Act."

Currently in Harrison County the "clean air act" only covers the smoking of traditional cigarettes, but with the rise in popularity of vaping and e-cigarettes the board is considering expanding the act.

Public comment is open from February 1st through March 1st, and the board says public input impacts how the final changes will be worded.

"What they read about from the public can effect the regulation itself," said Chad Bundy, executive director of the health department "The wording of the regulation, what needs to go in what needs to come out. So we encourage the public to make those comments and submit them directly to the health department,"

March 19th the board of health will hold a meeting to vote on the changes.

If people are unsure how to submit a public comment they can contact the board of health office at (304) 623-9308.