Public facilities reopen in Bridgeport

On Monday, Bridgeport's public buildings became fully staffed and open to residents.

That does not mean there won't be protocols.

"We're asking that every body wear a mask if they're coming into the lobby to meet with city staff. No one will be allowed into our offices, so city staff is not required to wear a mask," says Bridgeport's director of community development Andrea Kerr.

People can enter city hall to schedule appointments for licensing, reserve pavilions , and discuss building permits. However, utility bills are encouraged to be paid over the phone or left in the drop box.

The entity with the strictest set of guidelines is the Bridgeport Public Library.

"You're checking out books and checking out DVDS... which the previous person who had them, may have had symptoms of coronavirus. If they were reading the book they could have left their germs on the book." says library director Sharon Saye.

Although the building is closed to the public, people can still check out materials. They can call or order online up to five books and DVDs. They can then come pick them up in the lobby.

Upon return, items are cleaned and quarantined for three days until someone else can check them out.

Bridgeport officials' goal is to keep everyone safe while still maintaining the high quality of life residents enjoy.

"We're trying to do everything we can with our trails. We have some fun social distancing activities planned this summer we'll be announcing in the next couple weeks," says Kerr.