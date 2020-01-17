Purple Heart medal finally returns to Marion County soldier's family

The names of Marion County soldiers killed in combat are etched in stone at Veterans Square in Fairmont.

A Marion County soldier killed in World War II received the Purple Heart. The medal is finally back with his family. (Photo: WDTV)

Until recently, it wasn't known one name was missing.

Private Richard Earl Gregor was born in Farmington in 1926. He joined the Army in 1945 and fought in World War II.

He was killed in action in Okinawa, Japan on May 1st, 1945 and buried in Hawaii.

Until recently, it wasn't known who should receive his Purple Heart.

That changed Friday when the medal finally returned home.

Robert Gregor is Richard's half brother. He learned the Purple Heart was donated to the Marion County Historical Society Museum last October.

The organization Purple Hearts Reunited donates medals to museums when it can't identify a close family member. Joni Morris is the museum's executive director.

"Private Richard Gregor was married only a few months," Morris said. "He didn't have any direct siblings at that point because his parents divorced shortly after he was born."

Those complexities made it difficult to identify a next of kin.

What wasn't initially known - Richard and Robert shared the same father, though the two were never really close.

Robert reached out to staff at the historical society museum after he learned it received the medal.

"He brought birth certificates and all kind of stuff," Morris said. "It was really interesting. For us to give back to a local family was a really great feeling."

Other veterans stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Robert Friday as he accepted the medal on his family's behalf.

"I'm glad he served his country the best he could and did what he did," Robert Gregor said.

An estimated 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been awarded. Today, this one returns to Colfax Marion County with the Gregor family, right where it's belonged all along.

"It means a lot to the family," Robert Gregor said. "I'll put it in a place of honor in our house."