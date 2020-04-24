Correctional officer at South Central Regional Jail tests positive for COVID-19

A South Central Regional Jail correctional officer who self-quarantined earlier this month has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

The officer went into self-quarantine on April 15. This is the only case among any West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation staff or inmates.

According to a news release from DMAPS, the officer, who remains in good condition, had been wearing a mask throughout his shifts since March 27. He has quarantined himself at home since April 15 when his wife, who works at a long-term care facility, alerted him that she may have been exposed to the virus. She, too, has tested positive but is also recovering and in good condition.

The Bureau for Public Health at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has concluded that no further action at the facility is required as a result of the officer’s responsible actions, according to DMAPS officials.

DMAPS officials say South Central and the rest of the state’s correctional facilities continue to follow the COVID-19 response plan developed by DCR.