Rabid cat attacks 2 Suncrest residents

A cat that tested positive for rabies attacked two Suncrest neighbors last week in seperate incidents on Legion Street.

According to a press release from Mon County Health department, the neighbors attacked are undergoing post-exposure rabies treatment.

The release says the cat interacted with a cat colony in the area. The cats will need to be collected under state law.

If there is documented proof that a cat has had a rabies vaccine, there will be the option to re-vaccinate the cat for rabies and to be confined and observed for 45 days.

If there is no proof the cat has been vaccinated, the cat can be quarantined in a double cage with no human or animal contact for six months to make sure the cat is rabies free if someone is willing to pay. Otherwise, the cat will be euthanized.

“Rabies is spread through saliva,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, Monongalia County Health Department executive director and county health officer. “So if the cats are eating out of the same bowl and drinking out of the same water trough, not to mention cat fighting, the chance of rabies being spread in this colony is really high.”

Residents on the street that have cats or dogs that have been allowed to roam around are asked to keep an eye on their pets and not let them outside unattended for 45 days.

All pets should be up to date on rabies vaccines.

“It is not a suggestion,” Dr. Smith said. “It’s the law.”

The release says that residents should not leave pet food outside.

“It does attract strays and raccoons, and we know we have a rabies issue,” Dr. Smith said.

MCHD Environmental Health sanitarians will be going around Morgantown to distribute Oral Rabies Vaccine baits.

Program Manager of MCHD Environmental Health Jon Wealth says the health department spent around $1,500 to buy up to 1,100 the baits.

The health department was alerted about the situation last Friday afternoon. They received a call about the cat's second victim, who saw the cat in the bushes.

Health department registered sanitarian Joe Lawson says unprovoked, the cat aggressively scratched the person on the arm.

The cat was killed with a pellet gun by a family member and brought to the health department. The cat also bit a neighbor.

The cat was sent to the state's Department of Health and Human Resources Office of Laboratory Services where the cat tested positive for rabies.

The health department says that someone who has an encounter with a strange and potentially rabid animal should wash out the wound with soap and water and seek treatment at an emergency department if post-exposure rabies prophylaxis might be required.

Only emergency departments, in the case of Morgantown, Ruby Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Medical Center, would have rabies immunoglobulin and rabies vaccine on hand, Dr. Smith noted.

State law requires all animal bites to be reported.

The hand-baiting that will be done Friday by MCHD Environmental Health will include areas around Green Bag Road, Richwood Avenue, parts of Westover and Star City and the rail-trail downtown.