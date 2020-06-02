Racial justice protest draws hundreds to downtown Morgantown

The weekend of 'Black Lives Matter' protests throughout the country continued into Tuesday. One of the largest protests in the Mountain State happening in Morgantown.

The protest ran for seven hours and included local politicians and WVU athletes.

"We know 'All Lives Matter.' If they did you would be standing here with us today," said Delegate Danielle Walker, Monongalia County (D).

The "Solidarity Against Police Violence" protest took to High Street in Morgantown Tuesday morning.

"This is a peaceful protest. This is incredible. We have hundreds of people here sharing their truth. Sharing their story. Making their voices heard. Furthermore we have people now who will go out there and vote," said Samantha Norris, one of the organizers of Tuesday's event.

The demonstrations began at 10 a.m. with protesters taking a knee. Speeches and marching through downtown Morgantown made up a majority of the protests.

Hundreds took part in the demonstrations. Lines blocking traffic were formed and vehicles spray painted with "George Floyd" and "Black Lives Matter" were used as platforms for speakers to share their experiences.

"I love it, I love it. I am so proud of my city reacting this way," said a Morgantown resident in attendance.

Morgantown Police released a lengthy statement Monday detailing the training and regulations they have in place to prevent police brutality. During Tuesday's protest they were noticeably distant from protesters, observing the protests from the roofs of nearby buildings and guiding protests through downtown.

Local politicians made appearances. Delegate Walker led the charge early in the morning, including endorsing gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith.

The protests ended just after 5 p.m. with no reports of violence.