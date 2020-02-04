Radio host Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Rush Limbaugh reacts after first Lady Melania Trump presented him with the the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Second lady Karen Pence is at left and Kathryn Limbaugh is partially hidden. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump presented the award during the State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Limbaugh, 69, is a staunch Trump supporter.

He announced Monday he is battling advanced lung cancer.

A bearded Limbaugh, seated next to first lady Melania Trump, looked stunned as the president announced the award.

He eventually stood and saluted Trump and offered a thumbs-up to Republicans in the House chamber.

