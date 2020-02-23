Rambling Root and FRN work to raise money for a future project

The Rambling Root restaurant partnered with the Marion County Family Resource Center (FRN) to raise funds for a future project Saturday afternoon.

Locals could bring their children to enjoy science and art activities.

It was a free event, but donations were accepted.

The money raised will go toward the Marion County Discovery Center project, a children's museum, they are hoping to bring to their community.

The executive director of FRN, Frank Jarman, said this new establishment can be helpful to the community.

"According to the CDC there are three main causes of substance abuse in West Virginia," Jarman said. "Lack of education, isolation and poverty."

"This is a great start to ending a lot of those issues," he said. "Getting kids excited about education and getting parents out of the home and into social situations," Jarman said.

Donations can still be made toward the project. Contact those at FRN to find out more.