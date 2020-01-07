Randolph County Commission to focus on economy and recreation in 2020

There is a shift in leadership as David Kesling steps in as the Randolph County Commission President, but Commissioner Mark Scott says that will not change the commission's course in the new decade.

The commission began working on creating a splash pad in the county in 2019. Commissioner Mark Scott says he hopes to see this come to fruition in 2020.

"We plan to continue building on the priorities that we have been doing," said Scott.

Commissioners will continue to focus on county revenue.

"We want to continue to hold the line as far as the finances of the county are concerned. In addition to that we want to continue our economic development, piggybacking off of what we have already done in the county in 2019. Also do more in the area of recreational activity with the idea of a splash pad happening sometime in the near future," said Scott.

The commissioners want to move forward with projects like the splash pad to continue the positive trends they see in the county.

"Those types of things really help our economy," said Scott.

One of the trends Scott wants to see continue to improve is the tourism numbers here in Randolph County. Events like the Polar Express bring hundreds into Elkins and it is not just the train depot staff seeing them come through their doors.

"Yes, I have definitely seen more tourism in my shop," said Jeff Barger, owner of Talbott Frameshop in Downtown Elkins.

Barger suggested other recreational improvements county officials could continue making.

"More outdoor activities for locals as well as tourists I think we need to have a type of all-terrain vehicle, ATV trail. People could hope on and ride that would be good for handicapped people as well as anyone that can't just hop on a bike and ride. I think that is something that could be developed and bring more people into the area," said Barger.