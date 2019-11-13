Randolph County Family Resource Network to provide Randolph County Schools with hygiene closets

"Having one homeless youth is too many," said Senator Joe Manchin on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Senator Manchin spoke about his resolution to recognize November as National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month.

"In West Virginia there are more than 10,500 homeless children and youth. This is an unfortunate and unacceptable situation we are facing as a state and nation," said Senator Manchin.

Organizations like the Randolph County Family Resource Network have these statistics in mind as they are less than a week away from launching health and wellness stations across Randolph County Schools.

Program Coordinator Karina Shreve says these station will expand on the hygiene closets already offered at the Family Resource Network.

"Children aren't going to drive themselves to the county hygiene station. That needs to be accessible at schools," said Shreve.

She says these closets will provide everything students need to remain hygienic .

Shreve is an intern with the Family Resource Network and launched this program as apart of a project. She coordinated with schools from around the county. She also applied for and received a grant from the West Virginia Promise Organization. As well, Davis Medical Center donated supplies and Unicare donated $3,000.

The Family Resource Network has the supplies to stock the schools this year, and plan to restock the cabinets next year.

Schools will receive the supplies on November 19th during an event at the Phil Gainer Community Center.