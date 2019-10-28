Randolph County Grand Jury returns 34 indictments during October 2019 Term

The Randolph County Grand Jury returned 34 indictments during the October 2019 Term Monday.

Bond returns for indictments returned by the October 2019 term will be on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m., according to the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney's office. Trial dates will be determined that day.

Indictments include:

Kyle Hofman- was indicted on one count of sexual assault in the second degree and one count of sexual assault in the third degree.

John Lawerence- was indicted on one count of sexual assault in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian and one count of incest.

Sierra Staten- was indicted on one count of embezzlement and 28 counts of falsifying accounts. This case was present by the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, who is serving as special prosecutor in the case.

The full list of indictments is attached to the left of this article.