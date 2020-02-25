Randolph County Grand Jury returns indictments for February 2020 term

The Randolph Grand Jury returned 37 indictments for the February 2020 term.

Bond return for indictments will be on March 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Indictments include:

Robert L. Bowers was indicted on one count of threats of terroristic acts, one count of retaliation against public official or employee, two counts of assault and one count of battery.

David C. Humphrey was indicted on one count of child abuse resulting in bodily injury and one count of domestic battery.

Jason A. Lindsay was indicted on three counts of sexual assault in the third degree.

You can find the full list of indictments in the "Related Documents" tab (right on desktop, below on mobile).