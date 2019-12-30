Randolph County United driven to fund school projects after levy fails

"Our levy failed, our third levy in a row failed," said Tammy Williams, the Treasurer for Randolph County United.

Randolph County United is currently accepting any members interested in joining.

Voters shot down a Randolph County School Levy in early March. But, Williams chose not to look at the 'no's.'

"When you see the numbers that voted 'yes.' I am a numbers person," joked Williams, "2,000 people times $25 a month, you're talking over $600,000 a year. That's just the minimum number. So we thought lets take advantage of this."

In 2016 Williams formed the Trent Jordan Foundation in honor of her late son.

"It had some donations already, but it never really had a mission or purpose, so it was basically inactive. I mean, it was legal, but it wasn't actively doing anything," said Williams.

She transformed the foundation into Randolph County United which will help Randolph County students through donor-funded projects.

"Our vision is to unite all the citizens of Randolph County through these projects," said Williams.

Randolph County's Board of Education approved the non-profit as a school support organization in November. Randolph County United staff prepare for the organization's unveiling during a New Year's Eve Gala at the Phil Gainer Community Center Tuesday night.

"That is where we are going to reveal our mission and vision to the public," said Williams.

Randolph County United is currently taking suggestions for projects. projects applications can be found here.