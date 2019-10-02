Randolph County couple charged with child neglect after infant is flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital

The investigation into Brian Welch and Cheyenne Decker began on August 11th, after Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call in Valley Head.

According to court records, Brian Welch had previously been charged with a domestic battery misdemeanor in February.

The caller said they had found their eight-month-old child wedged between the crib and the mattress and that the infant "was not acting right."

According to the criminal complaint, when the Sheriff's deputies arrived to the scene, they spoke with Welch.

Welch said he and the baby's mother, Decker, had put the baby in the crib the night before, and had found the baby stuck in the late morning the next day.

The baby was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. According to the criminal complaint, the Hospital records indicated that personnel had reason to believe previous trauma had occurred as they found blister, bruising and burns on the baby's body.

The report also stated the infant was small for its age and stated a concern about neglect or abuse towards the infant.

During the investigation, Welch also admitted to using methamphetamine.

5 News reached out to Randolph County Sheriff's Department for more information regarding the investigation, however have not received a reply at this time.