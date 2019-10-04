Randolph County dog treated at animal hospital after finding meth baggie

It's known that dogs will often get into things you don't want them too.

Usually it's your neighborhoods trash, other animals, or just random things they want to sniff.

But what if your dog got into something that could be life threatening?

A woman in Randolph County posted on Facebook today saying while outside, her dog found a baggie on the ground.

The bag ripped, spilling out its suspicious contents. The woman immediately called authorities.

They confirmed that the substance was meth.

The woman who wrote the post did not want to be interviewed, but said she immediately took her pup to the Appalachian Animal Hospital.

The dog was placed in the care of the hospital's owner, Dr. Tonya White who says she was saddened upon hearing what had happened.

"Was definitely disappointed in the fact that [the meth baggie] was laying around, and if a dog could find it, children could find it," said Dr. White.

Dr. White said the amount of meth the dog was exposed to definitely suggest that the baggie was left there on purpose.

"Had to have been on purpose, nobody is gonna leave the amount of meth that this dog was exposed to just laying around," said Dr. White.

She went on to explain that sadly, the animal hospital sees a lot more cases of dogs being exposed to drugs this year than in past years.

"It's way more common in the past year than it has been in previous years, especially with some of your recreational drugs. We are seeing a lot more marijuana ingestion," explained Dr. White.

She also says she worries that a future trend will occur with pets now getting exposed to more dangerous drugs.

"With this epidemic in the state, I'm worried its going to continue and become main-stay like the marijuana toxicity has become."

Randalph County resident and dog owner, Nathan Keeling says he thinks of his dog, "Harper" as his child and doesn't know why someone would risk harming an animal.

"I like to think of him as like another child so, mine's off to college so he's all I got left so I try and take good care of him and I just don't understand, a lot of people out there just aren't responsible enough," said Keeling.

Keeling says he's used to keeping a close watch on Harper and hopes that now others will do the same their dogs.

"Just keep an eye on your dog, make sure they're not getting into strange things."

Dr. White's final note was that we as a society need to be more cautious nowadays.

"These things are out there and we need to start paying attention to it more because it's becoming more popular in our society. So there's a lot more risks and dangers involved. We can't let our pets...roaming around and playing at will through things...you know getting into somebody's garbage...those things those things now could lead to death," said Dr. White.