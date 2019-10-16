Randolph County man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A Randolph County man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in May 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told troopers in a forensic interview that 25-year-old Jason Lindsay sexually assaulted her.

Troopers interviewed Lindsay on Oct. 8. Lindsay confessed that he had sexual intercourse with the victim.

Lindsay said that he knew the victim was under the age of 16, according to the complaint.

Lindsay has been charged with sexual assault in the third degree. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.