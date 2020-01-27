Randolph County man arrested after breaking into Tygart Valley High School, Sheriff says

A Mill Creek man was arrested after he broke into Tygart Valley High School and stole several items, Sheriff Mark Brady said.

Randolph County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at the Tygart Valley High School Vo-Ag area on Jan. 20, according to a news release from the Sheriff's office. They spoke with a teacher at the school.

Deputies say they noticed the entrance door and the inside of the room was damaged. They received a list of items that were stolen.

Later that day, deputies got information about where some of the stolen tools were located. They went to the location and recovered several of the items stolen from the school.

Brady says deputies got an arrest warrant for Alan Taylor.

Deputies searched the Mill Creek area for Taylor Friday. A deputy went to a house to ask about Taylor.

While the deputy was speaking to the resident in the home, Taylor ran out the back door, Brady said. The deputy began to pursue Taylor.

Deputies and West Virginia State Police Troopers searched the area and got more information on the whereabouts of Taylor. They eventually found and arrested Taylor in Mill Creek.

Taylor was brought to the Sheriff's Office, Brady said. He confessed to breaking into Tygart Valley High School and stealing items. He was taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Brady says they were able to recover several stolen items and returned them to the school.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and more arrests and charges are forthcoming. Anyone with information to the breaking and entering's in the Mill Creek area is asked to call the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.