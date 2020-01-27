Two passengers arrested after traffic stop, police say

Two people were arrested police say they pulled over a mini van Saturday.

Elkins Police Officers noticed a silver Chrysler Town and County pull over on 11th Street. A man walked up to the window of the car, then the car drove off seconds later.

Police caught up to the van and pulled it over because it did not have registration lights and the side window was broken. They spoke with the driver.

Police say they could not see the back seat passengers because of the plastic covering the broken window. They asked to open the door to see them.

The passengers were identified as Jack Carr Jr. and Michelle Hawkins.

One of the officers believed Hawkins had active warrants, according to the criminal complaint. While checking for warrants, Carr became irate and said they could not continue to look around with their flashlights at the contents of the car.

Carr tried to get something from Hawkins and got angry when he noticed police were watching, court documents state. He began to move things around in to block police's view of Hawkins and his hands.

Police say they asked Carr to step out of the car, and he refused. The removed him from the car and placed handcuffs on him.

Hawkins was also removed from the car, according to court documents. While police removed Hawkins, they found a baggy with a crystal like substance underneath her.

Police say they recovered the baggy, which was wet and had been ripped open.

Police searched the car and found two cell phones in the back seat and a set of digital scales in the center console.

Hawkins and Carr were taken to the Elkins Police Department, police said. Hawkins she would speak to them. She said she had no idea what Carr had. Carr didn't want to speak to police.

Hawkins later asked to speak with police, court documents state. She said she knew what Carr had but not what he put underneath her.

Carr then began to make excited remarks about everything in the car belonging to him, according to the complaint.

Hawkins was arrested for her warrants out of Randolph County, police said. Carr was arrested for possession with intent to deliver.

Both are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.