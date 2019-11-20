Randolph County officials say Elkins Middle School bomb threat is likely not credible

Randolph County officials began investigations Wednesday into a bomb threat made in the restroom of Elkins Middle School that gained traction on Facebook.

The threat appeared on Facebook Monday with a snapchat title stating "Elkins Middle School"

The post shows a wall with the words "bomb the school" written above the date "11-22-19."

The post gained traction late Tuesday evening, and Wednesday, Elkins Police were notified.

"We spoke with school officials this morning and began our investigation," said Chief Travis Bennett of the Elkins Police Department.

Parents raised concern over perceived inaction as the Board of Education made their decisions on how to move forward. Others raised questions over the threat's credibility.

"It could have been off any wall in the world," said Assistant Superintendent Joseph Arbogast after he was asked if investigators are certain the threat was from Elkins Middle School.

But, Arbogast assured the school's staff is treating the threat seriously.

Officials say there is no cause for alarm at this time.

"To this point, we haven't found anything to believe the threat is credible at this time, however, the investigation is still ongoing," said Chief Bennett.

Arbogast made the call not to cancel school Friday.

"There will be a very noticeable law enforcement presence during the school day on Friday, in, on and around Elkins Middle School's campus," said Arbogast.

The school and the Elkins Police Department are still investigating who wrote the threat.