Randolph County reports 2nd positive case of COVID-19

Randolph County health officials have reported a second positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a press release from the Randolph-Elkins Health Department, the case is not associated with travel outside West Virginia or known contact with a positive case. The source of infection is unknown and "suggests a community spread"

Health officials say the first case in Randolph County was a person under 30. The second patient is over 60-years-old.

“The circumstance of this case suggests that there are unidentified cases of infection in our area and that the number of new cases will increase over the next few weeks,” says Bonnie Woodrum, Infectious Disease Nurse at REHD. “It is, therefore, more important than ever that everyone practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, especially if sick, wash hands frequently, and don’t touch eyes or mouth.”

Health officials says trips for essentials should be made by one person and not as family outings.

Some infections produce no symptoms but can still spread, according to health officials.