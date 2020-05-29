Randolph County to offer free COVID-19 testing this weekend

Community members in Randolph County will be able to get free COVID-19 testing this Saturday.

The two testing locations will be in Mill Creek and Elkins, according to a news release from the Davis Health System.

According to Elkins-Randolph County Health Department Director of Threat Preparedness Bonnie Woodrum, the testing will help state officials determine the amount of community coronavirus spread in the county.

Testing at both locations will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last.

The testing locations are:

- Elkins: Davis Medical Center (DMC) Covid Testing Drive-Thru Site located on the campus of DMC

- Mill Creek: 6 Town Center Plaza, Suite A.

Medical staff will administer the test while motorists remain in their car, according to the news release. The screening involves a quick nasal swab, which will be sent to a state-designated laboratory for processing.

Testing will be by request.

Davis Health System says Woodrum is coordinating the testing event with assistance from local groups including Davis Medical Center, The Office of Emergency Management, Randolph County Sherriff’s Department, Valley HealthCare and the Randolph County Emergency Squad. The West Virginia Army National Guard is providing 500 test kits for each site, required forms, PPE and coolers and will pick up and deliver specimens. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department will provide for support by law enforcement.

“Because our county has had a rapid increase in positive cases, including ones resulting from community spread, we need a better understanding of the magnitude. This testing event will provide a good sampling from which to draw valuable data,” said Woodrum.

Residents are asked to continue to practice coronavirus safety measures such as washing your hands, social distancing and wearing face coverings while in public.