Randolph County water infrastructure project stalls while others advance

Water is on the minds of Randolph County residents as a controversial bill raising sewer rates to pay for the second half of an ongoing sewer improvement project passed city council Thursday.

The project in Mills Creek was re-applied for in August of 2019.

Officials say the second phase will alleviate the flooding in southern Elkins.

"We are trying to get as much of the storm water out of the system as we can," said Bob Pingley, the Operations Manager of Elkins.

While Elkins moves forward, Mills Creek stalls.

"We are at a standstill right now," said Mayor Larry Serrett.

Water issues have plagued the town for decades.

"Our water loss has been high for 20 years," said Mayor Serrett.

The water system improvements have been in the works for years and after a bid in 2012 fell through, the project ground to a halt.

"Since we had to put a new [contract] in. To get the public service, the water boards in Charleston and everybody else. It's like a brand new project. Like starting over from scratch," said Mayor Serrett.