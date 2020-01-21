Randolph County woman admits to distributing meth

A Montrose woman has admitted to selling methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says.

Katherine Waybright, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine, according to Powell. She admitted to working with others to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine from April 2018 to April 2019 in Randolph County and elsewhere.

Waybright faces at least five years and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for the conspiracy count and up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for the distribution count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting Waybright's case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

