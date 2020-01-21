Randolph County woman arrested after crashing while under the influence, injuring child in car, troopers said

A Beverly woman is behind bars after troopers say she crashed into another car while under the influence of methamphetamine with a child in the car.

West Virginia State Troopers got a call Sunday afternoon about a vehicle crash on route 219.

When troopers arrived on scene, they saw a red car sideways in the northbound lane and a silver SUV impacted into the passenger side of the car.

Randolph County EMS was taking a child covered in blood to the ambulance, according to the criminal complaint.

Troopers were informed the child had a severe cut to the forehead and a couple of smaller ones in the hairline. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The child's mother and driver of the car was identified as 40-year-old Erica Reynolds.

Troopers say Reynolds was unsteady on her feet, using the ambulance to keep balance. Her speech was slurred and her eyelids were droopy.

There were possible injection sights on Reynolds' hands, troopers say.

When she went to get her driver's license, troopers noticed multiple needles inside Reynolds' car.

Reynolds was taken to the hospital for possible injuries to her wrists, according to court documents. Reynolds said she did a little meth the night before, but the child stayed with neighbors. After arriving at the hospital, troopers got a signed authorization for disclosure of health information from Reynolds.

Troopers got a laboratory detail report from the hospital late Sunday afternoon. The report had a positive test for methamphetamine.

The hospital informed troopers that Reynolds was being kept overnight for treatment not related to the crash.

Reynolds called troopers Monday morning. She told them she was being released from the hospital.

Trooper picked up Reynolds and took her to the Elkins Detachment for questioning.

During the interview, Reynolds said she smoked a little meth the night before the crash to prove she wasn't a cop, according to court documents. Reynolds picked up the child and was on her way to a friend's house when she crashed.

Reynolds said she didn't remember about what happened, troopers said. She said she remembered that she hit some ice and lost control.

Reynolds has been charged with DUI with serious bodily injury and child neglect. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $40,000.