Rattlesnakes seized from Randolph County home

Four timber rattlesnakes have been seized from a home in Randolph County.

According to officials with the West Virginia Natural Resouces Police, a search warrant was executed at the home on Wednesday. During a search, four undersized rattlesnakes were found.

In the state of West Virginia, it is legal to own one timber rattlesnake that is at least 42 inches long.

Those responsible for the snakes have not been identified. They were cited with exceeding the legal possession limit of timber rattlesnakes and for possession of undersized rattlesnakes.