Read along online with "Read Aloud W.Va."

Read Aloud West Virginia is a non-profit which started in Kanawha County and now has chapters in 31 counties where volunteers read to children. It is headquartered in Charleston.

"Our mission is to keep literacy and books on the minds of children in various different ways," says Public Media Chairwoman, Nicole Walls, of the Marion County Chapter.

With the stay at home order in effect, Walls reads every night Monday through Friday then uploads the video to Facebook. The views are in the hundreds.

She reads a chapter of a book each night. She currently reads "Pippy Longstocking." Walls has also substantially helped the social media page grow.

"We've had a huge media presence. We have consistency with having a profile with a unified flyer that goes out to all the schools, and a logo, and things like that," says Walls

Walls says reading 15 minutes a day can expands a child's vocabulary to over a million words a year.

"It makes a huge impact in a child's life, and it's just a few minutes, and it adds to a million words a year. At this time when we're not in school, we just really can't afford to lose that," says Walls.

Although she reads on the Marion County page, Walls encourages parents in all counties to have their children tune in.

"We think that reading should continue on. Love for reading starts before you even understand what books are."