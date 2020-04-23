Realtors change process to sell homes during pandemic

The Spring home-buying season is not the frenzy most realtors are used to.

"It is kind of hard to make that kind of big purchase when you are not sure exactly what your job status is going to be," said Terry Kelley, a Broker for Mountain State Real Estate.

High unemployment and uncertainty leading to buyers wary to make the plunge.

Realtors have made transitions. Agents work from home, only giving in-person tours in vacant homes.

"It is the whole idea of taking a stranger into a stranger's house so you can touch knobs, touch doors," said Kelley.

Many buyers are turning to their laptops to find their dream home.

Realtors film virtual tours or use online programs to show you the inside of the house from the comfort of your own home.

While the market is slow, interest rates are reaching record lows, prompting some to take the dive.

"Buyers that are secure in their income that are not facing difficulties with layoffs or whatever. This is a prime opportunity for them," said Cheryl Workman, a realtor with Homefinders Plus.

Realtors are looking towards the horizon, predicting a surge in the market.

"Once things get back to normal and jobs are uninterrupted, I think it is going to be even busier," said Workman.