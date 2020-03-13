Reason behind five historic trees being removed from WVU campus

WVU holds a lot of history and some of the most historic elements on campus are being removed, trees.

The Sustainability Director of the Office of Sustainability, Traci Knabenshue, said they teamed up with experts in the area to evaluate the trees on campus.

"Some of them are roughly the same age as the university itself, so kind of as the university grew these trees also grew," Knabenshue said.

However, unlike any historic buildings on campus, trees cannot be repaired.

Seven trees, mostly near the downtown part of WVU's campus, were evaluated. Of those seven, five were selected for removal.

Those five include:

- The sweetgum on the southside of Purinton House.

- The red oak in between Purinton House and Elizabeth Moore Hall.

- The American sycamore in front of Elizabeth Moore Hall

- The American elm between Martin and Elizabeth Moore Hall.

- The sugar maple east of Chitwood Hall.

"There are visible signs of decay on trees," Knabenshue said.

From insect infestation to weather damage, these are causes for tree decay, which then leads to possible safety risks.

"There are a lot of students walking near and under these trees on a daily basis," Knabenshue said. "Some of them also hang over the roadway a little bit so we wouldn't want a limb or a tree itself to fail and injure somebody or significantly damage property," she said.

Students, like Clayton Grubick, said the trees bring the campus to life, but they understand safety comes first.

"If they're lifeless and they're not doing anything for the environment then I guess it would be a good idea to cut them down," Grubick said.

Although it's out with the old, Knabenshue said the tree advisory committee is working to make sure they plant new trees and maintain sustainability.

"We're trying to plant more trees than we need to remove every year on campus," Knabenshue said.

"We have management practices that we use and that we dictate to protect and maintain those trees because we want them to stay with us for as long as possible," she said.

For more information on the trees being removed from campus you can contact the WVU Sustainability office on Twitter or Facebook, or reach them directly at 304-293-7916.

