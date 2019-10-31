Recent study shows Halloween increases pedestrian and children accidents

With all the excitement Halloween brings it can be a scary time for parents worrying about the safety of their children on the roads while trick-or-treating.

A recent study released this week showed Halloween was one of the most dangerous holidays for children. In addition, pedestrian accidents involving children are more likely around the end of October.

A Harrison County parent, Abby Angeline said she isn't surprised by this.

"It's dark, kids are in dark costumes. They're running around, everyone is excited. And obviously there are still cars on the roads," said Angeline.

However, most parents in our area say they are aware of the dangers Halloween can bring, and they teach their children what to do during this spooky season.

"I always made sure they had visible clothing, reflective clothing, stay on the sidewalk. Watch where you're crossing the street especially at night when it gets dark," said parent Tammy Diddle.

Another parent in the area, Maria Whisner said "make sure they watch for cars, stay with friends. Don't go anywhere by themselves, and just be cautious."

A lot of parents have opted for a safer alternative like trunk or treat events. This is where a small community decides to come together in a parking lot or large room to hand out candy instead of having families going door to door.

Parent and volunteer of a local trunk or treat, Allen Huffman said "that's what's nice about the event we're having now, everything here we know is safe. When kids come through here they know they have a safe atmosphere to work in or live in"

"We know where all the food came from and where all the candy came from," said Diddle.

However, some people say Trunk or Treat isn't the same as trick-or-treating, so parents can always take their kids to the places they know are safe.

"I'm from Salem actually, they shut down the whole street. And that's nothing but for children, it's all blocked off so you didn't have to worry about the cars," said Huffman.

There are a lot of different options and strategies parents can incorporate for their children to be more aware of their surroundings.

The most important thing is that everyone has a safe and fun Halloween.