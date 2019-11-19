Recipe for Disaster: Deep Fried Turkey

According to the National Fire Protection Association...three times

as many home cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving day than on any other

day of the year.

"When we arrived on scene, the entire back rear porch was on fire, you

could see the deep fryer sitting in the middle of the porch," said Morgantown Fireman, Matt Peery while recalling being dispatched to a house fire on Thanksgiving.

"It happened as a result of them deep frying a frozen turkey, because

the water from the ice of the frozen turkey mixed with the

oil...reacted with the oil and erupted in a geyser of flames," said Peery.

Captain Matt Freshour says when the department gets a call on

Thanksgiving, deep fried turkeys are usually to blame.

"The big one that you'll see more than anything is people like to

deep fry a turkey, but they have to let it thaw out first. If they put

a frozen turkey in the deep fryer the oil reacts pretty violently and

it goes everywhere," said Freshour.

Thus the geyser of flames, Fireman Peery spoke of.

Captain Freshour also says fires can happen because people just

aren't paying attention.

"People like to cook at home, it's one of the holidays where people

come in and expect a big dinner. So a lot of times people don't pay

attention to their cooking, they leave the kitchen. One of the big "no

no's" is once you start cooking just stay there."

He also says people's first instinct is to throw water on the hot

oil, but that only makes the problem worse.

He explained that..."once the oil gets everywhere the first thing they want to do is put water on it and that's a no no. It allows the oil to travel faster because you start in the kitchen, even if your outside on your deck or whatever the case may be, it goes out, then you put water and it goes out and maybe it catches your cushions, maybe it catches the decking, maybe it catches...so it goes all over the place."

That's when the fire breaks out, but the fire department says to

not fight it on your own.

The best thing for you to do if your thanksgiving dinner does go awry is to get everyone out of the house and call 911.