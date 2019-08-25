Residents scared for children on neighborhood road

According to them, people drive dangerous fast on Deerfeild drive, a road that connects many houses with children.

Chris Alasky and his wife have lived in the neighborhood for 31 years. Their kids grew up here and now their grandson gets to do the same

"I have a grandson in 3rd grade at Whitehall, hes 8 years old and he catches the bus. His mother picks him up most of the time at the top of the hill", Alasky said.

But you cant seeing over the top of the hill when driving and have no idea whats coming from the other direction.

"It is a blind hill when you come in from 250, you come in from over top the hill and you don't know whats know whats on the other side", Alasky said.

One resident mentioned that they tried to contact authorities and possibly get some speed bumps or signs put up, but haven't had much luck

I called Fairmont police department this morning for more information, but also found myself at a loss.

For residents like Alasky, he just wants people to be cautious of the risks that could follow reckless driving.

"I just think people need to realize that they don't want to hurt a kid or a dog or anybody right, or a person or wreak their car. so slow down when you enter a development where there's children", said Alasky.

