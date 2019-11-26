Reckless driving and the winter weather

School bus safety becomes an even bigger issue as the winter weather sets in.

According to officials, drivers need to be even more aware of bus stops as road conditions worsen.

"They fly up and down here all day long," said Doddridge County High School student, Nicholas Carroll.

Carroll waits for his bus alongside the road like most kids.

"Sometimes when the bus stops and as soon as the bus goes to take off, they try to hurry up and pass them and they fly," said Carroll.

According to him and multiple other residents who live along route 50, trucks and cars drive down this road at reckless speeds.

Parents who spoke with WDTV say they worry for their children's safety at the school bus stop.

Deputy Sheriff in Doddridge County, A.J Menendez says the law for drivers when in front or behind a stopped school bus is simple

"Anytime a vehicle approaches a school bus that is stopped with its lights flashing they have to stop and they have to wait there until the bus driver motions them on, the signs retract, or the bus starts to move," said Sheriff Deputy Menendez.

Deputy Sheriff Menendez also says drivers should be even more cautious during the winter season.

"Especially when inclement weather hits the way the vehicle handles is affected by multiple things, the roadway surface, the weather conditions for that roadway surface, wet or dry or snow or ice the temperature," explained Deputy Sheriff Menendez.

One resident told me the road has no street lights or stop signs, thus why drivers feel they have the liberty to increase their speed.

Deputy Sheriff Menendez says that’s even more reason motorists should slow down.

"You need to allow additional stopping, you can't stop at the same distance you could ya know 72, sunny. That brief moment that you lose traction, your not stopping."

He says if one should fail to successfully stop for a school bus that has its flashing stop light out, the punishment could vary from a $500 to $10,000 fine, losing your license, or even jail time.

Those punishments stay the same when the rules aren’t followed during inclement weather.