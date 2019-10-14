Recognition of Columbus Day evolves in some states, remains unchanged in West Virginia

Harrison County was largely closed for business Monday.

The recognition of Columbus Day has changed over the years across the country. (MGN Image)

State, federal and school buildings in the country were closed for Columbus Day. Some residents took notice.

"There are a lot of places closed," Clarksburg resident Bill Caton said. "That's why there isn't much traffic on the roads."

Columbus Day has been a federal holiday since the 1930s. Today it stands as one of the most inconsistently recognized holidays in the country.

Some students throughout West Virginia still had school today.

Some Harrison County students, like Jonathan and Reuben, rode their bikes through Clarksburg looking for something to do. They went to the library, but it was closed.

Reuben said he thinks it was a good idea school wasn't in session.

"We have too much school anyway," he said.

West Virginia is among only 21 states that give employees Columbus Day off as a paid holiday.

The holiday is becoming increasingly scrutinized across the country, with many states moving away from recognizing Columbus and his journey across the Atlantic.

Several states and cities have renamed the holiday altogether, including Columbus Ohio that's named after the European explorer.

The changes are largely aimed at celebrating Indigenous People Day to instead honor native populations who survived violent acts caused by explorer groups like Columbus.

But at the federal level, the president every October declares the second Monday of the month as Columbus Day.

"We commemorate this great explorer, whose courage, skill, and drive for discovery are at the core of the American spirit," this year's proclamation read.

Sweeping changes haven't come to how West Virginia celebrates the holiday, but groups like the ACLU of West Virginia took to social media Monday to show their support of "Native Americans and not that other guy."

But several people we spoke to said the day should be left alone.

"We shouldn't get rid of the holiday," Clarksburg resident Matthew Wood said. "We all need a day off; it's for a good cause. He discovered America. He discovered allies at the same time."