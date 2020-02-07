Recorded temp of 65 degrees in Antarctica would be hottest ever, UN says

(AP) - The U.N. weather agency says an Argentine research base on the northern tip of Antarctica is reporting a temperature that, if confirmed, could amount to a record high for the icy continent.

The World Meteorological Organization said Friday the base has recorded 18.3 degrees Celsius, or 64.9 Fahrenheit.

That would top the former record of 63.5 degrees (17.5 C) tallied in March 2015.

WMO says the Antarctic Peninsula on the continent’s northwest tip near South America is among the fastest warming regions on Earth.

Temperatures there have risen about 5 degrees over the last half-century.

Approximately 87 percent of glaciers along the Antarctica’s west coast have retreated in that time, the majority doing so at an accelerated pace since 2008, The Washington Post reported.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.