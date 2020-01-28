Recreational flying becoming more popular in West Virginia

A single engine, two passenger aircraft.

These are some of the few details we know about the plane that crashed in the woods of Taylor County Monday afternoon.

And while we don't yet know why the pilot was flying, small planes are a popular recreational activity in the area.

A senior instructor at the Robert C. Byrd Aerospace Education Center, says requirements for sports aircraft are less strict than others.

"If this was a light sport aircraft it does not require a medical certificate,"

said Elliott Stricklin "A pilot still has to have a pilot's license but the medical qualifications are decreased,"

As far as medical qualifications, pilots are required to meet the same standards as a standard driver's license.

"They have to have the vision and the hearing that a driver's license requires and then they are eligible to medically be certified to fly the airplane,"

Stricklin says the sport is becoming more popular due to a decrease in price and an increase in manufacturers.

"The airplanes are cheaper and there's more of them," said Stricklin "So you get more variation in an airplane,"

Another popular type is "experimental aircraft" which can be built at home.

Those small planes are still regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"They're given a special air worthiness certificate from the FAA," Stricklin said "So they're still FAA regulated and FAA certified, they're just amateur built,"

In the case of Monday's fatal crash, the FAA still needs to complete an investigation and release a full report, which could take up to a year.