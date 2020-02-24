Red Cross teams up with American Cancer Society to bring in more blood donations

The American Red Cross teams up with the American Cancer Society to bring attention to the need for blood donations for cancer patients.

Officials announced the initiative today at the West Virginia Cancer Institute. Officials say cancer patients have to have so many transfusions, needing a quarter of all blood received across the country.

Officials with the organizations hope the collaboration will help cancer patients in need.

"Because the demand is constant, we are making a plea to give cancer patients more time with their families," said Erica Mani, Regional C.E.O with the American Red Cross. "We need you to come out today and donate blood."

