Red Ribbon Week teaches students to live a drug free life

Kids in Upshur county are learning the importance of living drug free for Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon week is a national campaign that started in 1985.

Several Upshur county elementary students learn about drug prevention and awareness during Red Ribbon Week.

Counselor at French Creek Elementary, Larry Lance says that school officials all throughout Upshur county will educate students on the dangers of drugs over the next few days.

Lance says the simple themes make it easier for students to learn more about drug prevention. West Virginia leads the nation in drug overdoses which is why students grades pre-K through fifth are learning more about what they can do to stay away from drugs.

"We have family members of students who are affected by this," Lance said. "We want to make the students aware of the issues regarding drugs so they have a safe place... someone they can talk to."

Students at French Creek say Red Ribbon week has a lot of meaning and lessons. One they have learned is that they can be whatever they want to be when they grow up, as long as drugs aren't in the picture.

"It's about being drug free because if you do drugs, you can't do what you want to be when you grow up," said 5th grader, Kadyn P. "We have to wear red and we're going to be talking about "let's taco about" staying drug free," said 5th grader Kylee W.

Fifth grade teacher, Mandi Neely says that Red Ribbon Week is a special time for students to learn more about drug prevention and to carry those lessons with them all through their lives.

"Our mission here at French creek is to empower students to have hope for the present, the dreams for the future and passion for life and a big part of that is being drug free," Neely said.