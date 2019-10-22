Reedsville man accused of assaulting and stealing from a person

A Reedsville man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and stole from a person on August 30.

According to the criminal complaint, Dillon Pumphrey drove his brother to Lady luck Casino in Namacolin, Pennsylvania. He was seen on surveillance video in a silver Toyota Prius with front end damage moving to different spots in the parking lot.

Pumphrey is then seen following the victim's car with the victim and Pumphrey's brother in it, according to the complaint.

The victim was driving Pumphrey's brother to a gated community in Reedsville for a party, police say. The brother called Pumphrey for help finding the community.

Pumphrey parked on McKinney Cave Road at the Rail Trail gate, according to police. Pumphrey and his brother pulled the victim from the car.

Police say the victim was sprayed in the face with what they suspect is pepper spray.

The victim was beat in the face and head by Pumphrey, police say. Pumphrey took $1,800 cash and a debit card.

The tire of the victim's car was stabbed, according to the complaint.

Pumphrey and his brother left the scene, police say.

Police obtained a warrant for Pumphrey's arrest.

Pumphrey has been charged with armed robbery and conspiracy. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $75,000.