Reminder to vaccinate pets after two people were attacked by a rabid cat

Monongalia County Health Department is reminding everyone to vaccinate their pets after two people were attacked by a rabid cat last week.

The attacks happened on Legion Street and the two who were bitten are currently undergoing post-exposure rabies treatment. It was determined that the cat had interacted with a larger group of cats that live around Legion Street.

The health department has since been capturing the cats, and neighbors say most of them have been caught. It is also believed the problem started with the raccoons in the area.

It is being advised that all residents on Legion Street keep an eye on their pets and do not let them roam until the infected cats have been treated.

