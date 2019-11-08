Report: McDonald’s serves SC man sweet tea with three bags of weed

A Charleston man said a sweet tea he purchased through a McDonald’s drive thru came with three bags of weed.

The man reported the incident to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 27.

According to the man, the incident happened the night before when he went to a McDonald’s and went through the drive thru.

The man told the deputy that he ordered a double cheeseburger, 10-piece McNuggets and a large sweet iced tea with “lemon and lite ice.”

He said that the sweet tea “tasted weird,” and when he opened the lid found three small bags of marijuana. He then contacted law enforcement.

When officers asked if he knew the cashier at the drive thru, the man said he did not know that person.

The deputy collected the three small bags of suspected marijuana and submitted it into evidence to be destroyed.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate which McDonald’s in Beaufort County the incident transpired.

Deputies are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2019 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.