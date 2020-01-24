Report: West Virginia youth vaping increasing at 'alarming' rates rising to 'epidemic proportions'

Youth nicotine use reaches epidemic proportions. That's the message from state health officials this week.

A new report from the state DHHR` lays out the scope of the e-cigarette use among West Virginia's kids.

The latest data from the CDC shows 1-in-5 high schoolers and 1-in-25 middle schoolers use e-cigarettes.

But in West Virginia, new state data reveals more than 1-in-3 high school students vape. That's a 130% increase over the last two years.

In middle schools, the figure sits at 1-in-6, a 160% spike since 2017.

"It's a public health crisis; It's very concerning," said Chad Bundy, executive director of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department. "They are dangerous. Early on in this vaping craze, there's not a realization of that. That's what we need to change."

Health officials are pushing for changes in the law to help reverse the trends, including recently passed legislation to raise the tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21. The FDA this month issued a ban on vape pod flavors except for tobacco and menthol.

The Harrison County Board of Health is considering a ban on indoor vaping in public places. Kanawha and Cabell Counties recently enacted similar bans.

The public comment period for Harrison County's indoor vaping ban proposal runs from February 1 to March 1.

Health board members will then take it up for a second reading.

School administrators recently approached the board members asking for help curbing the crisis.

One step to do so, health officials say, is starting education efforts at an earlier age.

"Education we need to be doing is probably needed at the elementary school level - not waiting until middle or high school," Bundy said. "That's where vaping is occurring at an alarming rate."

The state's new report shows the most common reason for use among middle school students was friends or family members using the products.

Many middle and high school students report not knowing the health risks, or that e-cigarettes contain nicotine. The number of West Virginia high schoolers who report frequent use of vaping products (more than 20 days a month) increased by 440% since 2017 (3.1% to 16.7%).

The report says, in general, the percentage of students who have tried or use vaping products is increasing faster among females than males. More females than males reported using vape products in 2019 (16.1% to 14.4%).

The DHHR's report highlights West Virginia's history of having above-average tobacco use. It estimates the state loses an estimated 4,200 citizens a year to tobacco-related diseases.

"Youth vaping has created a new addiction for West Virginia’s next generation with the potential to impair, if not cripple, West Virginia’s future health and economy," the report said.

Local health officials say that education needs to go beyond the kids.

"We need to educate the entire community," Bundy said. "Parents, grandparents and the folks who are raising kids in our community. Protect those products. If you're using them as adults, don't make them available to the youth. Make sure they don't put their hands on them."