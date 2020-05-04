Report: White House model predicts about 3,000 daily COVID-19 deaths by June 1

A White House model predicts a dramatic jump in the U.S. daily death toll from COVID-19.

A new report states a medical examiner likely died from COVID-19 after being infected by a corpse.

An internal document obtained by the New York Times shows the Trump administration model projects the number of daily deaths reaching about 3,000 by June 1. The report states the increase is nearly double the current number of daily COVID-19 deaths.

While an official cautions that the numbers are just projections, it is based on modeling from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. FEMA put the data into charts and graphs.

When asked for comment, the White House said in a statement the document obtained by the New York Times had not been seen by the coronavirus task force.

