Resident faces challenges with receiving unemployment benefits

Many people have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have filed for unemployment. One resident who worked for WVU as a food service worker filed for unemployment a month ago and has yet to have anything processed.

Bobbi Coup says she's called Workforce West Virginia agencies in several counties at several times a day and has yet to find an answer.

"I have called 99 times and it says still being processed, still being processed and I can't claim anything," Coup said.

Coup says she later found out she is being paid but does not have a card to get the money.

"I call back and get through to tell this lady that I am being paid but I don't have a card, so she gives me a phone number for Key Bank and hangs up," Coup said.

Coup says that was two weeks ago when she called Key Bank. She says she has to have a card and card number in order to even talk to anyone at the bank.

"It's been a big nightmare and I have bills to pay," Coup said. "Supposedly I have money floating somewhere that I can't get."

At his press conference on Tuesday, Governor Jim Justice says Workforce West Virginia has processed another 12,000 claims and says more will be done.

"They are also on track as far as the self employed workers, the independent contractors and workers who do not have a work history can apply for unemployment benefits as of 10 p.m. Friday night," Justice said.

Coup says she is frustrated and says there are several people who are in the same position and hopes to see something done soon.

"No one will call you back, they have a 1-800 number that you call," Coup said. "I have talked to them twice and they were supposed to email workforce in Morgantown and I have heard nothing."

Since the pandemic started, Workforce West Virginia has been bombarded with well over 100,000 claims. The governor added an equivalent of three new call centers and has the National Guard working to help.

We have reached out to Workforce WV and did not hear from anyone.