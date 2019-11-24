Resident opinions differ after tent camps torn down

Recently the city of Morgantown piled up truck loads of things left behind by the homeless under the South High Street Bridge.

Many residents had differing opinions on the effects it would have.

Some thought it great to clean up the city, while others were concerned for the well being of the people whose stuff was thrown away.

"When I was at the friendship room, they went and cleaned up needles and stuff. I don't think people should do needles underneath the bridge," said resident, David Davis.

Davis says the cleanup was a good thing for the city.

He says his reasons come from personal experience with the loss of a family member.

"My cousin recently killed herself on drugs, so I don't think that should be allowed in Morgantown. I think cops should be surrounding the area 27/7...like helping them clean up ya know?."

However, resident Richard See views things differently.

"Actually they tore down my tent, I understand that it's hard to find placement for some of us that are homeless, but they tell us first to get out of town, that they have no issue with us setting up our tents and then we go out of town 2-3 miles and next thing ya know we're woken up 2..3 in the morning being harassed and then they cut our tents up, throw our stuff in the river..basically make us feel as if we're not human", said See.

See went on to list everything he lost in the cleanup.

"Basically everything, my tent, pictures of my family, stuff that I basically need to survive out here."

He also made the point that not every homeless person contributes to what many see as "the city's mess".

"All of us don't leave trash and stuff around, and I'm against that myself. I understand that I does look bad, there's tents and trash and stuff around, but everyone doesn't do that," said See.

Just like Davis and his plan to have cops surrounding the area at all times, See has his own idea for a solution.

"You have all these abandoned homes and stuff, why don't they try opening them up and give us housing, you know some of us are willing to work to help them fix them up and get that going," said See.