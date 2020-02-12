Resident organizes annexation proposal protest

A Preston county resident is concerned with an annexation proposal that could add about 45 homes and three businesses on to Masontown.

"My concern is that our taxes are going to go up, I have neighbors that's on disability, they can't afford these taxes," said Blaine Richards.

Richards decided to start a community protest to try and stop the attempted annexation.

"The city can't take care of what they have, so we can't count on the city to bring us anything," Richards said. "All they want to do is reach into our pockets and take our money."

Masontown Town Clerk Donna Montgomery gave five news a statement saying council members are aware of the protest. She says the annexation was on the agenda last month where they decided they were not going to do anything with it because the state legislature is in the process of changing the annexation process.

Richards saw the action on the agenda for tonight's meeting so he decided to organize the protest.

"They're going to be talking about and discussing that tonight at town chambers and we will be in town chambers to voice our opinion," Richards said.

Montgomery told five news the annexation is on the agenda tonight, yet she believes it will be postponed. Richards hopes the annexation will die for good.

"We've assembled, we've mobilized this grass roots operation to try to stop this," Richards said. "We want them to table the issue permanently."

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. tonight at Masontown Town Hall. The town clerk says the annexation could be dropped all together.