Resident raises concern over new DOT interactive map

A common question is, 'is my road's condition being forgotten?'

According to the DOT the map is supposed to show projects that are currently underway, ones that are about to be started and ones that have been completed.

With a new interactive map the question might be answered, but one resident says she doesn't think it is for her road due to the inaccuracies she found.

"I went to the map to obviously look and see what does it say about my road? It's highlighted pink, it says it was supposed to be done between April 15 and June 30. We're now almost two months later and nothing has been done," said resident, Andrea Sukeruksa.

According to the DOT the map is supposed to show projects that are currently underway, ones that are about to be started and ones that have been completed.

Although Sukeruksa's road isn't green, which means complete, it's pink for patching. Patching that clearly has a finished date listed when you click on the road.

"The completion date was June 30. This is now August. We're almost two months out from when it was supposed to be done."

For 3 years, Sukeruksa says the road hasn't had attention. While patching is needed she says that's not enough.

"It's obvious to anyone that looks at that road that it needs a whole lot of work. It really needs to be grated down and re-graveled."

Secretary of Transportation, Byrd White, said in statement that the map is "a way to show the public, in a transparent way, the progress we have made in a short amount of time."

"It's completely worthless," said Sukeruksa.

Sukeruksa says she can't trust the DOH to fix her road, especially after it was labeled as the wrong road name on the map.

"My road is Wades Road. If they can't even label the map correctly, how am I going to trust that they're going to be able to do their jobs?"

The following statement is attributable to the WV Department of Transportation Communications Office:

The map is not wrong in this area. As mentioned in the disclaimer that appears for all users, completed projects are marked green. Wades Road is marked purple.

The intent is to be as transparent as possible. Wades Road was identified as a high priority project in the spring, with an original goal of being completed by the end of the fiscal year – June 30. While that did not happen in this case, you’ll find many other roads were completed well before their scheduled completion date, such as the one directly beside Wades Road – Blue Horizon Drive – which was completed nearly eight weeks ahead of schedule.

The WVDOT will continue to face many challenges and, while we are working hard to address them, the roads are not going to be fixed overnight. However, the marking on Wades Road shows that the area has been identified as a top priority to receive work as soon as possible. When Wades Road receives a new scheduled completion date, the map will be adjusted to reflect that information and work in the area will follow shortly.