Resident speaks out concerns with daycare COVID-19 testing

Last Sunday, parents and care takers were notified from a local Monongalia county daycare that two employees were tested for COVID-19 during the weekend. Ralph Mullins says the daycare has done a great job of informing parents but has one problem.

A local resident speaks out his concerns after he says employees with a Monongalia county daycare center were tested for COVID-19. SOURCE: MGN

"Unfortunately, the issue has been is that they have been able to obtain information from the local and state health departments in regards to test results," Mullins said.

Shortly after Mullins and his wife discovered the news, he says they were in contact with several people, many he says are essential workers.

"We notified them and they still have to go to work but naturally they have been waiting on the results as well," Mullins said. "It's kind of like everyone is in limbo naturally we're self isolating but you would think in this situation that we'd be able to get some type of response sooner than a week."

Mullins says the daycare has communicated with them on a daily basis but wants answers to not only protect himself but those essential workers around him.

"Thank goodness we all feel good in our home and we do not have symptoms," Mullins said. "Our concern is possibly being a carrier and asymptomatic and giving it to someone else."

Mullins wants to shine a light on the situation hoping to find answers quick as possible.

"Hopefully somebody in a position of authority will hear about it and be able to something," Mullins said. "There's lots of problems with testing, access to testing, getting the results from those tests. Waiting close to a week or more for results of testing in a situation like this. I think it is unacceptable."